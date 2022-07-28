Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,435 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Morgan Stanley worth $237,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

