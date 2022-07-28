Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

NYSE:WM traded up $4.62 on Thursday, hitting $163.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,657. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.78 and its 200 day moving average is $153.66. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

