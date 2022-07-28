Morgan Stanley Trims Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Target Price to GBX 2,600

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WZZZY. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 3,500 ($42.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($51.81) to GBX 3,700 ($44.58) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,350 ($28.31) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,141.67.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.62. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

