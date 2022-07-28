Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.68.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $204.66 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,535 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,129. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.