Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $73,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 813 shares in the company, valued at $153,022.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $73,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 813 shares in the company, valued at $153,022.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,078,689.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,062 shares of company stock worth $1,618,881. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLAB stock opened at $204.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.19 and a beta of 0.53. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 182.86%.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.