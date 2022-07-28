Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,373,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,510.00 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,320.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,428.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.