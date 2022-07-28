Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $312,407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,711,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VEEV opened at $217.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.63. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

