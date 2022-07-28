Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,460,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $10.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

