Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $176.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.00 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.90.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.