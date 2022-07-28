Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 2,556.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,173,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5,628.3% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 190,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after acquiring an additional 186,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $195.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.01 and its 200-day moving average is $220.80. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.27.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

