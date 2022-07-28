Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,859,000 after buying an additional 171,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,590,000 after buying an additional 174,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after buying an additional 265,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

