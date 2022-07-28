Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 972 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $81.70 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

