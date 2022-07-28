Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 347.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Schlumberger by 9.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 69,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 214,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

