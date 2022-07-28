MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA Safety stock traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.41. 3,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,857. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $112.89 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average of $129.88.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 408.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MSA Safety by 38.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 80.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in MSA Safety by 14.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

