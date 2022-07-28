MXC Price Tops $0.0746 (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $197.08 million and $7.10 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00429481 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.97 or 0.02055868 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00287615 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

