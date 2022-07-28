Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Shares of Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $3.00. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 10,707 shares changing hands.

Nanophase Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.