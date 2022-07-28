NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Trading Up 1.3 %
NH stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $48.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.73.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
Featured Stories
