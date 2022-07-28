NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 1.3 %

NH stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $48.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NantHealth Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.