Nasdacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,727.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $37,723.23 and approximately $3,727.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,212,186 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.