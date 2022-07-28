National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.46 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

