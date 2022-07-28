National Bank Financial Trims Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Target Price to C$227.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Intact Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $143.46 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $123.42 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average is $141.12.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

