National Bank Financial Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

ENB stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 284,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 572,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

