Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) Price Tops $0.29

Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Natus Vincere Fan Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Natus Vincere Fan Token has a total market cap of $288,634.36 and approximately $42,312.00 worth of Natus Vincere Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Natus Vincere Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,806.57 or 1.00007401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003861 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00127686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Natus Vincere Fan Token Coin Profile

Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) is a coin. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,066 coins. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @naviaddress.

Buying and Selling Natus Vincere Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

