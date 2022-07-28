Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Navient Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 102,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,482. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

