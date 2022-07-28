NCR (NYSE:NCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

NCR Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.71. 167,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 296.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. NCR has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

NCR Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NCR by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NCR by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,891,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,583,000 after buying an additional 373,486 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,686,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,970,000 after buying an additional 228,710 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NCR by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 283,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 158,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter worth $2,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

