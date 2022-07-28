Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $65,251.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00024378 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004813 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,310,281 coins and its circulating supply is 19,233,621 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

