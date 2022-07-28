Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Up 228.8% in July

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 228.8% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 7.4 %
OTCMKTS NOPMF traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $18.90.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Further Reading
