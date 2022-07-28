NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells $147,432.50 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75.

NetApp Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,837. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

