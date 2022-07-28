New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. The company’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of EDU stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 411,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 77,679 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,785,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Macquarie upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CICC Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

