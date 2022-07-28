New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 7.0 %

EDU stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 38,779 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,254,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group



New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

