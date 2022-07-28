New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 411,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,878. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 119.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Stephens lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

