New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 18,386 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,959,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Mastercard worth $700,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $344.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $335.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

