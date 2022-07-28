New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of BlackRock worth $220,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in BlackRock by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $641.62. 4,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,099. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $625.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $696.68. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

