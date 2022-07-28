New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $281.29 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,994,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Philip Morris International worth $281,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $96.81. 29,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118,306. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

