New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $370.57 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 82,981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Netflix worth $370,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.33. The company had a trading volume of 135,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,350,653. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

