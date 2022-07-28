New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $454.45 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,390,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $454,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after buying an additional 1,119,428 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,881,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

