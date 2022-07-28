New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of McDonald’s worth $388,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.77.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.77. 16,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,115. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.