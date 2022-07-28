New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Morgan Stanley worth $290,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.31. The company had a trading volume of 128,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959,522. The firm has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

