New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of General Dynamics worth $198,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.58. 6,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.75 and a 200-day moving average of $225.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

