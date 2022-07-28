New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $318,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Trading Down 6.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $9.82 on Thursday, reaching $143.60. 349,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,999. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

