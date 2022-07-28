New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,813 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 537,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $223,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.93. 12,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

