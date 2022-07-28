New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,707 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Micron Technology worth $202,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.44. 195,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,004,396. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

