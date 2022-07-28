New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,841 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,841 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Lockheed Martin worth $207,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $401.24. 7,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,122. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

