New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,054 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Costco Wholesale worth $490,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $525.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,506. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.