New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,327 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $205,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 222,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 537,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,089,000 after acquiring an additional 54,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMT traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.31. 36,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.56.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

