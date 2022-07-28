Newfound Research LLC Acquires New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 639 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 259,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,800,511 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

