Newfound Research LLC Acquires New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $451.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen set a $550.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

