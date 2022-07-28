Newfound Research LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 639 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,800,511. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

