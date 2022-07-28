Newmont Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Newmont Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

NEM opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after buying an additional 703,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after buying an additional 1,225,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,565,000 after buying an additional 69,139 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.