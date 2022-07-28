NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after acquiring an additional 484,081 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.38 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.