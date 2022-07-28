NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Trading Up 5.7%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 15,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $329.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.60 and a beta of 0.36.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter.
About NI
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
