NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Trading Up 5.7%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 15,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $329.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.60 and a beta of 0.36.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NI by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NI by 26.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of NI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 302,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of NI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 119,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

